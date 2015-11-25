BRIEF-IP Group portfolio fair value at 652.1 mln stg at April 30
* As at April 30, fair value of group's portfolio was 652.1 million stg versus 614.0 million stg at Dec. 31, 2016
Nov 25 Adocia SA :
* Announces positive Phase 1b results of BioChaperone Combo in patients with type 2 diabetes
* BioChaperone Combo demonstrates significantly superior early prandial action and late metabolic effect compared to Humalog Mix75/25, consistent with a previous clinical study on patients with type 1 diabetes
* Says the study established the "proof-of-concept" that BioChaperone Combo has a similar effect to the separate injections of Lantus and Humalog, based on these two parameters, in patient with type 2 diabetes
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 9.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 7.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO