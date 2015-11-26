Nov 26 Ica Gruppen Says Company, Which Is 50%
* Ica real estate and första ap-fonden form secore
fastigheter
* Initially the company will acquire 13 store properties
from ICA Real Estate Sweden, in which ICA will be the main
tenant
* Ica gruppen says sale of these properties by ica real
estate will generate a capital gain of approximately sek 300
million
* The company, which is 50%-owned each by ica and första
ap-fonden, will have an initial property portfolio worth
approximately sek 1.1 billion
* Ica gruppen says company's aim is to buy and own ica
stores in strategic locations
* The formation of the jointly owned company is in line with
ICA Real Estate's strategy to maintain ICA's influence in the
respective marketplaces while freeing up capital for future
investments
(Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)