Nov 26 Anoto Group AB :

* Successfully completed a directed share issue pursuant to placing agreement with of about 115 million Swedish crowns ($13.2 million) to finance acquisition of Livescribe

* Carnegie has today placed 101.5 million shares in Anoto at a price of about 1.13 crowns

* Share issue represents about 9.6 percent of share capital and votes after dilution

($1 = 8.7311 Swedish crowns)