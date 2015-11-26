UPDATE 1-Russia blocks Chinese social media app WeChat
HONG KONG/MOSCOW, May 6 Russia's telecoms watchdog has blocked China's WeChat, the social media app developed by Tencent Holdings.
Nov 26 Anoto Group AB :
* Successfully completed a directed share issue pursuant to placing agreement with of about 115 million Swedish crowns ($13.2 million) to finance acquisition of Livescribe
* Carnegie has today placed 101.5 million shares in Anoto at a price of about 1.13 crowns
* Share issue represents about 9.6 percent of share capital and votes after dilution
* Polls predict Macron on course for comfortable win over Le Pen