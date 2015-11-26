Nov 26 SSP Group Plc :

* FY operating profit of 97.4 million pounds: up 17.6 pct in constant currency, and 10.1 pct at actual exchange rates

* FY like-for-like sales up 3.7 pct: driven by growth in air passenger travel and retailing initiatives

* FY revenue of 1.8 billion: up 4.3 pct on a constant currency basis; 0.3 pct at actual exchange rates

* FY operating margin up 50 basis points to 5.3 pct

* Final dividend of 2.2 pence per share, bringing full-year dividend to 4.3 pence per share

