Nov 26 Paypoint Plc :
* Overall results for first half are in line with our
expectations, but weather warmer than expected
* Net revenue up 3.5 pct in retail networks
* Operating profits decreased by 5.0 pct as expected, from
investment in mobile and lower revenues in online payments
* Online payments goodwill impairment of 18.2 million stg as
offers have not met expectations
* First-half group transaction volumes at 399 million, up
6.9 pct
* Mobile and online transactions up 22.2 pct to 85.9 million
* Total retail network sites increased to 38,000 and
Collect+ to 6,000 going into Christmas peak
* Net revenue increased by 2.4 pct over prior period to 59.3
million stg
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)