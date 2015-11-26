Nov 26 Eurosic SA :
* Accompanies Center Parcs in its European
expansion through development of new project in Germany
* Eurosic and Pierre et Vacances-Center Parcs have concluded
exclusive agreement for acquisition by Eurosic of Center Parcs
Allgäu development project, the delivery of which is scheduled
for late 2018, early 2019
* Says investment is in the range of 255 million euros
($270.56 million) and to project will be fully leased to Pierre
& Vacances-Center Parcs under long lease term
