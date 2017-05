Nov 26 Vitec Software Group Publ AB :

* Supplies Acute to Diacor

* Signed a contract for using Acute electronic medical record system

* Contract value is 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) and SaaS-contract runs for 36 month Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)