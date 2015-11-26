Nov 26 Competition Commission:
* Competition Commission says to appeal decision of Supreme
Court of appeal in Premier Foods matter
* Lodged application on Nov.25 for leave to appeal to
constitutional court against judgment, order of Supreme Court Of
Appeal (SCA) delivered on Nov.4
* Effect of SCA's judgement is that victims of bread cartel
will not be able to institute a civil claim for damages against
Premier
* Tribunal found that Premier together with Pioneer Foods
(pty) Ltd, Tiger Brands (pty) Ltd and Foodcorp (pty) Ltd had
participated in bread cartel
* Is concerned that decision of SCA precludes victims of
bread cartel from exercising their right to sue Premier for
damages suffered
* Victims of bread cartel will be able to institute civil
claims against other three firms in cartel
