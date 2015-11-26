Nov 26 Anchor Group Ltd :
* Acquisition of 50 pct interest in Portfolio Bureau Group
* Has entered into agreements in terms of which it will
acquire, through a subscription for new shares, 50 pct of
Portfolio Bureau Proprietary Ltd
* Aggregate subscription price is R125 million, to be
settled through cash payment of R93.75 million, issue of 2.5
million shares at R12.50 per share
* Subscription proceeds received will be used to settle
declared dividends to St Louis Investments Proprietary Limited,
Legacy Investment Trust, Monsoon Trust and Norman van Rooyen
