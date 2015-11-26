Nov 26 North Media A/S :

* The North Media A/S Group to be organised in four lines of business, each with their own focus

* Group will be organised in four business lines with related subsidiaries: FK Distribution A/S, North Media Aviser A/S, North Media Online A/S and BEKEY A/S

* CEO Lars Nymann Andersen has decided to resign as part of change in group structure

* From Jan. 1, 2016 CFO Kåre Wigh will be CEO on new Executive Board

