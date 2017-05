Nov 27 Dottikon Es Holding AG :

* Reports H1 net sales at 43.2 million Swiss francs ($42.18 million) versus 39.1 million Swiss francs a year ago

* H1 EBIT is 1.1 million Swiss francs versus EBIT loss of 4.3 million Swiss francs a year ago

* H1 net profit is 1.0 million Swiss francs versus loss of 3.2 million Swiss francs a year ago

* Anticipates for FY a further increase in net sales and net income compared to the previous year Source text: bit.ly/1Nbl0sR Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0242 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)