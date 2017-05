Nov 26 NVest Financial Holdings Pty Ltd :

* HEPS for six months ended Aug.31 increased by 33.5 pct to 9.31 cents per share (6.97 cents for same prior period in 2014)

* Assets under management grown to about R14.5 billion as at Aug.31, 2015 (from R13.4 billion as at end-February 2015)

* Interim dividend of 4.5 cents per share

* Revenue for 6 months to August increased 45.5 pct to R79 million from R54 million in prior period