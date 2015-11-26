Nov 26 RTX A/S :

* Initiates a new share buy back programme

* Share buy-back programme runs from Nov. 26, 2015 to Jan. 21, 2016

* In this period RTX will acquire shares with a value of up to 3 million Danish crowns($426,973.33)

