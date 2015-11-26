Nov 26 African Media Entertainment Ltd :

* Increase in H1 revenue of 5 pct to R123 million

* Interim dividend for period ended Sept.30, 2015 is 100 cents per share

* Income attributable to equity holders amounted to R19,5 million (2014: R19,4 million) with EPS of 239,2 cents for six months ended Sept.30

* Expects trading conditions for remaining six months of year to remain challenging