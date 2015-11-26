Nov 26 Vossloh AG :

* For 2015 anticipates for the group, excluding the business unit that is up for sale, sales in the amount of approximately 1.13 billion euros ($1.2 billion) to 1.16 billion euros after 1.1 billion euros in financial year 2014

* Sales growth 2016 of between 5 pct and 10 pct expected

* EBIT margin 2016 will be between 4.0 pct and 4.5 pct

* Planning for 2017 targets EBIT margin of between 5.5 pct and 6.0 pct on the basis of the current group structure Source text - bit.ly/1jlhaW7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9423 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)