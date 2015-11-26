Nov 26 Wendel SA :
* Contributes 31 million euros ($32.9 million) to a capital
increase to finance acquisitions of Afripack and Pemara
* Investment has been realized in respect of a 50 million
euro total capital increase by Constantia Flexibles
* Maxburg Capital Partners finalized the purchase from
Wendel of a minority stake in Constantia Flexibles for 100
million euros representing around 11 pct of the share capital
* Wendel's total investment in Constantia Flexibles now
amounts to 571 million euros, remains controlling shareholder of
company with 61.4 pct of its capital
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9428 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)