Nov 26 Allied Irish Banks Plc :

* Agreed to issue eur 500 million euros fixed rate resettable AT1 perpetual contingent temporary write-down securities

* Coupon for initial fixed rate period until december 2020 has been fixed at 7.375 pct

* Transaction was arranged by Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, Hsbc, Davy and Goodbody Stockbrokers

* Transaction attracted about 4.75 billion euros of total demand from a diverse range of international investors