Nov 26 Allied Irish Banks Plc :
* Agreed to issue eur 500 million euros fixed rate
resettable AT1 perpetual contingent temporary write-down
securities
* Coupon for initial fixed rate period until december 2020
has been fixed at 7.375 pct
* Transaction was arranged by Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank,
Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, Hsbc, Davy and Goodbody
Stockbrokers
* Transaction attracted about 4.75 billion euros of total
demand from a diverse range of international investors
