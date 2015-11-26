UPDATE 1-Russia blocks Chinese social media app WeChat
HONG KONG/MOSCOW, May 6 Russia's telecoms watchdog has blocked China's WeChat, the social media app developed by Tencent Holdings.
Nov 26 Iliad SA :
* Announces successful placement of 650 million euros ($689.6 million) worth of seven-year bonds, maturing on Dec. 5, 2022
* Says paying interest at 2.125 percent per year
* Issue was oversubscribed with requests totaling more than 2 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9428 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG/MOSCOW, May 6 Russia's telecoms watchdog has blocked China's WeChat, the social media app developed by Tencent Holdings.
* Polls predict Macron on course for comfortable win over Le Pen