UPDATE 2-Athletics-Kipchoge runs fastest marathon, fails to break two hours
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)
Nov 27 SES SA
* SES and Commission Électorale Nationale Indépendante (CENI), the official electoral body of Burkina Faso, have partnered to enable secure digital transmission of the electoral results of the Burkinabe Presidential Election on Nov. 29 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)
FRANKFURT/PARIS, May 5 Leading French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign said on Friday it had been the target of a "massive" computer hack that dumped its campaign emails online 1-1/2 days before voters choose between the centrist and his far-right rival, Marine Le Pen.