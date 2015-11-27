Nov 27 Huge Group Ltd :

* H1 total revenue R107 million versus R99 million

* H1 headline earnings per share 9.40 cents versus 9.20 cents

* H1 profit before taxation R11.8 million versus R9.5 million

* H1 operating profit of R14 million

* Gross dividend of 4 cents per share was declared on May 29, 2015, and paid on July 6, 2015

* Average revenue per user, where user is defined as an installed telephone line, amounted to just over R600 for H1FY16

