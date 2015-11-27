UPDATE 2-Athletics-Kipchoge runs fastest marathon, fails to break two hours
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)
Nov 27 Computer Warehouse Group Plc :
* Says appointment of Abiodun Bamidele Fawunmi as new chairman of the co following death of its former chairman, Chief Willie Belonwu
* Says Abiodun was appointed at board meeting of the company held on Nov. 22, 2015
* Says prior to his appointment as chairman, Abiodun was a non-executive director and chairman of general purpose committee of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)
FRANKFURT/PARIS, May 5 Leading French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign said on Friday it had been the target of a "massive" computer hack that dumped its campaign emails online 1-1/2 days before voters choose between the centrist and his far-right rival, Marine Le Pen.