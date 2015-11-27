UPDATE 2-Athletics-Kipchoge runs fastest marathon, fails to break two hours
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)
Nov 27 Logismos Information Systems SA :
* Q3 turnover 419,395 euro ($443,719.91) versus 400,365 euro year ago
* Q3 net loss 21,286 euro versus loss 6,215 euro year ago
* Q3 EBITDA 153,847 euro versus 199,995 euro year ago
* Net cash on Sept.30, 27,277 euro versus 90,819 euro year ago Source text: bit.ly/1Ta6ohV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9452 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)
FRANKFURT/PARIS, May 5 Leading French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign said on Friday it had been the target of a "massive" computer hack that dumped its campaign emails online 1-1/2 days before voters choose between the centrist and his far-right rival, Marine Le Pen.