Nov 27 Elumeo SE :
* 9-month revenue in reporting period increased by 8.2 pct
to 54.1 million euros ($57.43 million) compared to same period
of prior year (first nine months of 2014: 50.0 million euros)
* Adjusted EBITDA for first nine months of 2015 amounted to
-1.1 million euros (prior-year period: 2.8 million euros)
* EBITDA impacted primarily by non-recurring items related
to move in UK in Q3 of 2015
* For 2015 as a whole, expects consolidated sales to be
slightly above last year's figure of 70.8 million euros and a
positive adjusted EBITDA
($1 = 0.9420 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)