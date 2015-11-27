Nov 27 Cross Industries AG :

* 9-month revenues in amount of 912.8 million euros ($970.12 million) (up 12 pct) after 812.6 million euros in previous year

* 9-month EBIT in amount of 89.7 million euros (up 19 pct) after 75.5 million euros in previous year

* Positive outlook for end of business year 2015

* For remaining three months Cross Industries AG assumes a continuing positive development of business performance

* Current growth rates of revenues and operating earnings are expected to be achieved again in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9409 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)