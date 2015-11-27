Nov 27 Cross Industries AG :
* 9-month revenues in amount of 912.8 million euros ($970.12
million) (up 12 pct) after 812.6 million euros in previous year
* 9-month EBIT in amount of 89.7 million euros (up 19 pct)
after 75.5 million euros in previous year
* Positive outlook for end of business year 2015
* For remaining three months Cross Industries AG assumes a
continuing positive development of business performance
* Current growth rates of revenues and operating earnings
are expected to be achieved again in Q4
($1 = 0.9409 euros)
