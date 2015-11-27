Nov 27 Matica Technologies AG :

* Wins tenders in the USA and Ethiopia

* Expected revenues of round about $10 million until 2020

* Supply contract with MorphoTrust for delivery of retransfer card printers for production of driver's license of US federal state of Pennsylvania

* Supply contract with National Bank of Ethiopia for delivery of card production lines for national payment system EthSwitch Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)