Nov 27 African Sun Ltd
* Year-Ended Sept 30, 2015 revenue of $50.1 million versus
$54.6 million year ago
* Year-Ended Sept 30, 2015 loss before income tax $1.1
million versus loss of $1.2 million year ago
* Says Board has resolved not to declare an interim dividend
for the 12 months ended 30 september 2015
* Says Co not declaring dividend "in view of the subdued
performance and the recent restructuring exercise"
* Says "following change of business model, discontinuation
of loss making operations, Group poised to move from loss making
to profit position"
* Says "the domestic market is however expected to remain
subdued; with low demand and pressure on rates"
* Says drop in 2015 revenue was mainly as result of 7%
reduction in average daily rate (ADR) from US$96 achieved last
year to US$90
Source text (bit.ly/1OjT4YV)
