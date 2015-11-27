Nov 27 TDC A/S

* Says Standard & Poor's downgrades TDC's corporate rating from BBB with 'negative outlook' to BBB- with 'stable outlook'

* Standard & Poor's has lowered the issue rating on TDC's senior unsecured debt to BBB- from BBB and its subordinated hybrid debt to BB from BB+

* The downgrade is due to continued fierce competition in TDC's domestic market. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alexander Tange; Editing by Greg Mahlich)