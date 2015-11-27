UPDATE 2-Athletics-Kipchoge runs fastest marathon, fails to break two hours
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)
Nov 27 Teletypos Television Programmes SA :
* Q3 turnover 7.5 million euro ($7.94 million) versus 13.7 million euro year ago
* Q3 net loss 12.9 million euro versus loss 6.5 million euro year ago
* Q3 EBITDA loss 1.9 million euro versus profit 3.8 million euro year ago
* Net cash on Sept. 30, 4.3 million euro versus 5.5 million euro year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1lOcwSu Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)
FRANKFURT/PARIS, May 5 Leading French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign said on Friday it had been the target of a "massive" computer hack that dumped its campaign emails online 1-1/2 days before voters choose between the centrist and his far-right rival, Marine Le Pen.