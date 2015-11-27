UPDATE 2-Athletics-Kipchoge runs fastest marathon, fails to break two hours
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)
Nov 27 Vidis SA :
* Sees FY 2014/2015 net profit of 1.0 million zlotys ($247,820) instead of previously forecasted 1.4 million zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0352 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)
FRANKFURT/PARIS, May 5 Leading French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign said on Friday it had been the target of a "massive" computer hack that dumped its campaign emails online 1-1/2 days before voters choose between the centrist and his far-right rival, Marine Le Pen.