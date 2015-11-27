Nov 27 Stock Spirits Group Plc :
* In Poland we have seen continued aggressive pricing from
competitors and irregular buying patterns by customers
* During November, customers' orders fell significantly
short of expected commitments
* We now expect range for full year EBITDA to be between 50
million euros to 54 million euros, before any FX impact
* We currently do not have confidence that this shortfall
will be made up in December
* Results from our other markets are in line with
expectations
* Devaluation of Polish Zloty could remain a risk during
2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)