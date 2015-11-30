Nov 30 Bone Therapeutics SA :

* Gets 3 million euros ($3.18 million) in financing for new research projects

* Has been granted 3 million euros in non-dilutive funding from the Walloon Region in Belgium through new forgivable loans to support preclinical research programs

