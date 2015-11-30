BRIEF-Medibio entered into three-year joint development agreement
* MEB signs strategic joint development agreement with Mayo CL
Nov 30 Bone Therapeutics SA :
* Gets 3 million euros ($3.18 million) in financing for new research projects
* Has been granted 3 million euros in non-dilutive funding from the Walloon Region in Belgium through new forgivable loans to support preclinical research programs
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9448 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* MEB signs strategic joint development agreement with Mayo CL
* GHC remains on track to deliver its FY17 underlying net operating income guidance of 10.24 CPU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: