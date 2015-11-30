BRIEF-Zhejiang Dong Ri to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 17
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.01 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 16
Nov 30 Reinet Investments SCA :
* Net Asset Value at 30 September 2015: 5,084 million euros ($5.38 billion), an increase of 7 million euros from 31 March 2015
* Net Asset Value per ordinary share at 30 September 2015: 25.95 euros (31 March 2015: 25.91 euros)
HONG KONG, May 10 Supply of copper scrap has tightened recently after growing in the first quarter of the year, David Lilley, partner and co-founder of metals hedge fund and trader RK Capital Management, said on Wednesday.