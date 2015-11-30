BRIEF-Zhejiang Dong Ri to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 17
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.01 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 16
Nov 30 Delta Lloyd NV :
* Announces 1 billion euro ($1.06 billion) underwritten rights issue
* Rights issue is expected to launch shortly after publication of 2015 full year results on Feb. 24, 2016
* Final 2015 dividend suspended
* Targets 130 million euros full cash dividend for 2016
* Will introduce an updated dividend policy in 2016
* Standard formula ratio was 136 pct at end of Q3 2015, reflecting Delta Lloyd's current interpretation of solvency II regulation
* SF ratio is expected to increase to approximately 175-180 pct in near term
* Sees in the near-term, executing reductions in Delta Lloyd's commercial real estate exposures
* Near term management actions estimated to deliver increase in solvency of about 10-15 percentage points
* Sees in the near-term, options for Delta Lloyd's 30 pct stake in Van Lanschot under review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9453 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
HONG KONG, May 10 Supply of copper scrap has tightened recently after growing in the first quarter of the year, David Lilley, partner and co-founder of metals hedge fund and trader RK Capital Management, said on Wednesday.