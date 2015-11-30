BRIEF-Zhejiang Dong Ri to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 17
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.01 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 16
Nov 30 Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise SA :
* Has signed a new lease with Blablacar
* Fit-out works will start in December and the teams will move into the nearly 10,000 square metre space in March 2016
* #cloud.paris is 90 pct pre-leased
* #cloud.paris is a project in Paris covering more than 30,000 square metres Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 10 Supply of copper scrap has tightened recently after growing in the first quarter of the year, David Lilley, partner and co-founder of metals hedge fund and trader RK Capital Management, said on Wednesday.