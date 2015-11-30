Nov 30 Ball Corp :
* Has commenced an underwritten ll public offering of
approximately eur 1.5 billion in aggregate principal amount,
consisting of us dollar- and euro- denominated senior notes
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering, together with
borrowings under its credit facilities and cash on hand, to fund
cash portion of purchase price payable in connection with
consummation of Ball's acquisition of Rexam Plc
* Goldman Sachs & Co, Deutsche Bank Securities, Bofa
Merrill Lynch, Keybanc Capital Markets, Mizuho Securities and
Rabo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers of
offering
