BRIEF- Nextage completes off-floor distribution
* Says 100,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 1,433 yen per share
Nov 30 Truworths International Ltd :
* Has entered into an agreement to acquire, via its United Kingdom resident and managed subsidiary Shoo 615 Ltd
* Truworths is acquiring 88.9 pct of office at an enterprise value of £256 million (on a 100 pct basis) with existing office management team reinvesting a portion of their sale proceeds and retaining an 11.1 pct stake
* Key management of office will remain with business and reinvest a portion of their sale proceeds to retain a minority stake in business
* Completion date of acquisition is expected to be no later than December 24, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Says 100,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 1,433 yen per share
* Says public offering of 9.00 million common shares priced at $16.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: