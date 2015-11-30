BRIEF-Globe Telecom says qtrly net income attributable 3.77 bln pesos
* Qtrly net income attributable 3.77 billion pesos versus 4.34 billion pesos
Nov 30 Tieto Oyj :
* Acquires Swedish consulting company Imano in Sweden
* Business operations and personnel of Imano have been transferred to Tieto immediately
* Parties have agreed not to disclose financial terms of transaction
* Imano has about 50 employees in Sweden and its revenue in 2014 was 7.1 million euros ($7.52 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9444 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly net income attributable 3.77 billion pesos versus 4.34 billion pesos
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: