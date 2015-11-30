BRIEF-Globe Telecom says qtrly net income attributable 3.77 bln pesos
* Qtrly net income attributable 3.77 billion pesos versus 4.34 billion pesos
Nov 30 Innofactor Plc :
* Delivers a modern Microsoft-based industry solution for a Finnish clothing manufacturer
* Contract includes an option for expanding implementation to Russia during 2016
* Value of agreed on first phase of project is about 0.5 million euros ($530,000) Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9447 euros)
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m