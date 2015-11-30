BRIEF-Globe Telecom says qtrly net income attributable 3.77 bln pesos
* Qtrly net income attributable 3.77 billion pesos versus 4.34 billion pesos
Nov 30 Indra Sistemas SA :
* Wins two transport and traffic contracts in India for 11.9 million euros ($12.58 million)
* Will deploy its technology for the tunnel between Chenani and Nashri and for Navi Mumbai metro system Source text: bit.ly/1Q7XORs
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9456 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m