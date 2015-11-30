Nov 30 Indra Sistemas SA :

* Wins two transport and traffic contracts in India for 11.9 million euros ($12.58 million)

* Will deploy its technology for the tunnel between Chenani and Nashri and for Navi Mumbai metro system Source text: bit.ly/1Q7XORs

