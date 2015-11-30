BRIEF-Globe Telecom says qtrly net income attributable 3.77 bln pesos
* Qtrly net income attributable 3.77 billion pesos versus 4.34 billion pesos
Nov 30 French competition authority:
* Says fines mobile operator SFR and its Reunion unit 10.7 million euros for "abusive practices" in the business market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: