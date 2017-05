Nov 30 German Brokers AG :

* To propose capital reduction, plans to reduce capital by 2.7 million euros ($2.85 million)to 304,488 euros

* Reduced share capital to be increased by up to 1,826,928 euros to up to 2,131,416 euros by issuing up to 1,826,928 shares at issue price of 1 euro each