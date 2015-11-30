Nov 30 Admiral Boats SA :

* Signs letter of intent (LoI) with PJW SCANDINAVIA ApS QSTERGADE 14 8900 RANDERI for delivery of steel doors

* Value of turnover from LoI with PJW SCANDINAVIA ApS QSTERGADE 14 8900 RANDERI at 12 million zlotys ($3 million) per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0403 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)