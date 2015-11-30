BRIEF-Globe Telecom says qtrly net income attributable 3.77 bln pesos
* Qtrly net income attributable 3.77 billion pesos versus 4.34 billion pesos
Nov 30 Gigaset AG :
* Due to a declining market outlook, during next three years Gigaset Group will entirely realign business segment of cordless phones for private customers
* In this context company plans, inter alia, to gradually cut around 550 out of 1,250 jobs worldwide by end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly net income attributable 3.77 billion pesos versus 4.34 billion pesos
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: