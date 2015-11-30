BRIEF-Globe Telecom says qtrly net income attributable 3.77 bln pesos
* Qtrly net income attributable 3.77 billion pesos versus 4.34 billion pesos
Nov 30 Sword Group SE :
* Announces merger of Sword Services Activities in the UK with AAA Ltd
* Sword will retain half of share capital of new organisation and will consolidate results of new business, as of Dec. 1
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Qtrly net income attributable 3.77 billion pesos versus 4.34 billion pesos
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: