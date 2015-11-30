BRIEF-Medibio entered into three-year joint development agreement
* MEB signs strategic joint development agreement with Mayo CL
Nov 30 Pierrel SpA :
* Unit Pierrel Pharma Srl announces start of prototype phase for SMILE, a kit with a biomarker for the detection of protein CD14 present in saliva for the early detection of cavities
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* MEB signs strategic joint development agreement with Mayo CL
* GHC remains on track to deliver its FY17 underlying net operating income guidance of 10.24 CPU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: