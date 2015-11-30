(Adds company name in headline)

Nov 30 Docdata NV :

* Announces exclusive discussions on the sale of IAI Industrial Systems and its subsidiaries

* Ongoing discussions between Docdata and this party may or may not result in a transaction.

* Total enterprise value in amount of 22 million euros ($23.3 million) (cash and debt free) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9448 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)