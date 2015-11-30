BRIEF-Phenix Optical revises acquisition price for Hiklife to 720 mln yuan
* Says it plans to fully acquire Hiklife at 720 million yuan instead of 721 million yuan announced previously, via share issue
Nov 30 Warimpex Finanz und Beteiligungs AG :
* 9-month consolidated revenues retreated by 18 percent from 55.9 million euros ($59.2 million) to 46.1 million euros
* 9-month EBITDA increased by 19 percent from 13.6 million euros to 16.3 million euros, EBIT declined from 4.5 million euros to -13.0 million euros
* 9-month loss at 31.6 million euros due to negative measurement and exchange rate effects, compared with a negative result of 10.9 euros million in comparison period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9448 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says 100,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 1,433 yen per share