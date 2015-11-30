BRIEF- Nextage completes off-floor distribution
* Says 100,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 1,433 yen per share
Nov 30 Nictus Ltd :
* Six month group revenue increased by 6.20 pct to R26,955 million
* Profit after taxation increased by 80.55 pct to R4,873 million
* Group total assets year on year increased by 5.00 pct to R531,083 million
* No interim dividend has been declared Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Says 100,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 1,433 yen per share
* Says public offering of 9.00 million common shares priced at $16.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: