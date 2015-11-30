BRIEF- Nextage completes off-floor distribution
* Says 100,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 1,433 yen per share
Nov 30 French Connection Group Plc
* Sales of French Connection Winter 15 collection have continued to be strong during period after promising start to season
* All other areas of business are also trading in line with expectations
* LFL for UK/Europe retail for period was 0.2 pct (2014: -6.1%) and within that full price LFL remained around 6 pct
* In addition gross margin achieved during period has increased over last year by 1.5 pct as full price sales mix has increased, coupled with improved input margins
* Group cash, during a cyclical low period of year, was 6.1 mln sth (2014: 7.6 mln stg) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says 100,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 1,433 yen per share
* Says public offering of 9.00 million common shares priced at $16.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: