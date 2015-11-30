BRIEF- Nextage completes off-floor distribution
* Says 100,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 1,433 yen per share
Nov 30 Duros SA :
* Q3 2015 net profit at 19,677 euros versus 471 euros year ago
* Net cash on Sept. 30, 2015 at 0.17 million euros versus 0.10 million euros year ago
* Q3 2015 turnover at 1.18 million euros versus 1.09 million euros year ago
* Q3 2015 EBITDA at 0.05 million euros versus 0.17 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1lpgOPO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says public offering of 9.00 million common shares priced at $16.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: